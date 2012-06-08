FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Naphtha-S. Korea Honam buys 50,000 T for H1 July
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 8, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha-S. Korea Honam buys 50,000 T for H1 July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Honam Petrochemical has bought about 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half July arrival, with prices seen at parity to a slight premium to Japan spot quotes, lower than what YNCC paid two days ago, traders said on Friday.

“Prices are finally flat after months of being in premiums. The market is sinking fast and buyers are in no hurry to commit,” said a trader.

Honam bought around 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half July arrival at Yeosu at parity, and similar volumes for Daesan at a slight premium. Both prices were concluded on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis formula.

YNCC on Wednesday paid $1.50-$2.00 a tonne above Japan quotes on a C&F basis, lowest since Dec. 1 2011 when prices were also at parity to a slight discount in South Korea.

Naphtha supplies are rising as demand fell on cracker run cuts to combat weak petrochemical margins. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.