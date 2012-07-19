FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha-S Korea Honam buys total 200,000T for Aug
#Basic Materials
July 19, 2012 / 9:48 AM / in 5 years

Asia Naphtha-S Korea Honam buys total 200,000T for Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 19 (Reuters) - South Korea’s spot demand for naphtha stayed strong, with Honam Petrochemical having bought 50,000 tonnes of the petrochemical feedstock on Thursday, taking its total purchases of August cargoes through tenders to around 200,000, traders said.

Honam paid an average of $12.50 a tonne premium for a 25,000-tonne open-spec cargo for second-half August arrival at Daesan and similar volumes for the same arrival period at Yeosu.

South Korea’s top ethylene maker operates a 1 million tonne per year (tpy) cracker in Daesan and another 1 million tpy cracker in Yeosu. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

