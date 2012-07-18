Asia Naphtha-S Korea LG Chem buys 50,000T for H1 Sep

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Chem has bought 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half September arrival at Yeosu port at around $7 a tonne above Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, tagged to a 45-day price formula, trader said on Wednesday.

This was equivalent to nearly $10 a tonne premium if measured on a more commonly used 30-day price formula. This would make the premium the highest in about 10 weeks, reflecting strong demand.

Apart from brisk buying interest from South Korea, where petrochemical units are running at maximum capacity to capitalise on improved petrochemical margins, Japan will also be tussling for naphtha cargoes.

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp needs spot cargoes to fill a supply gap caused by the shutdown of JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp.

The refiner had on Tuesday started shutting down secondary units at its 240,200 barrels per day (bpd) Mizushima-B refinery after it discovered that inspection records were not properly kept.

“The shutdown of JX is definitely bullish for naphtha. Japan could be losing close to 100,000 tonnes of naphtha a month because of the shutdown,” said a Singapore-based trader. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Alison Birrane)