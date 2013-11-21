FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha-South Korea 2014 planned naphtha cracker maintenance
November 21, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

Asia Naphtha-South Korea 2014 planned naphtha cracker maintenance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - South Korea, Asia's top
petrochemicals production hub outside China, is expected to have
two naphtha crackers with a combined capacity of nearly 1.5
million tonnes per year (tpy) going into maintenance in 2014,
traders said on Thursday. 
     This is more than double compared to the 660,000 tpy taken
offline in South Korea this year for planned maintenance. 
    LG Chem will shut its 1 million tpy Yeosu cracker for
maintenance starting in October 2014, traders said.
    YNCC will take its 465,000 tpy cracker offline either in
September or October next year, traders said. 
    Japan will also see more capacity being taken offline in
2014 for maintenance versus 2013. 
    
Below is a list of crackers in South Korea: 
      
Company       Location   Capacity     Dates         Last Planned
                    (in '000 tonnes)  for 2014      Maintenance

Lotte Chem    Yeosu      1000         None          2012 
Lotte Chem    Daesan     1000         None          2011 
KPIC          Onsan      460          None          2013 
LG Chem       Daesan     900          None          2011  
LG Chem       Yeosu      1000         Oct to Nov    2010 
SK Energy     Ulsan      200          None          2013 
SK Energy     Ulsan      660          None          2010 
Samsung Total Daesan     1000         None          2011 
YNCC          Yeochun    857          None          2011 
YNCC          Yeochun    578          None          2012 
YNCC          Yeochun    465          Sept or Oct   2010
------------------------------------------------------------
Total Capacity           8.12 mln tpy
------------------------------------------------------------
* These are tentative plans and may be changed. 

 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Tom Hogue)

