FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Naphtha-S Korea's S-Oil fetches steeper premiums
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 23, 2012 / 5:32 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha-S Korea's S-Oil fetches steeper premiums

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s S-Oil has sold 33,000 tonnes of light naphtha for Aug. 18-22 loading from Onsan to Japan’s Itochu at sharply higher premiums than a June cargo it sold in late May on the back of a stronger market, traders said on Monday.

The spot cargo was sold late last week between premiums of $10.50 and $13.50 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. That was sharply higher than a slight premium of less than $1.00 it fetched for a late June cargo also sold to Itochu.

It was unclear if South Korea’s third largest refinery has managed to sell any spot for July lifting although it made an offer previously.

The Asian naphtha market started improving early this month due to better petrochemical profits, with an unexpected shutdown at JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp hastening the recovery as naphtha supply was cut. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.