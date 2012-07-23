FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Asia Naphtha-S.Korea's S-Oil fetches steeper premiums
#Asia
July 23, 2012 / 7:58 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Asia Naphtha-S.Korea's S-Oil fetches steeper premiums

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates price, adds IRPC)

SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s S-Oil Corp and Thailand’s IRPC Pcl have sold a total of about 71,000 tonnes of August naphtha to Itochu Corp , with the former fetching premiums that were at least 10 times higher than a June cargo, traders said on Monday.

South Korea’s third-largest refiner sold 33,000 tonnes of light naphtha for Aug. 18-22 loading from Onsan to Itochu at premiums of $12.00-$13.50 to Japan spot quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

That was sharply higher compared with premiums of less than $1.00 fetched for a late June cargo also sold to Itochu.

It was unclear whether S-Oil managed to sell any spot for July lifting, although it had made an offer previously.

The Asian naphtha market showed signs of improvement early this month on better petrochemical profits, with an unexpected shutdown at JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp hastening the recovery as naphtha supply was reduced.

IRPC sold about 38,000 tonnes of heavy naphtha for the second half of August to the Japanese trader, but exact premium levels were not known.

Traders estimated that Itochu had likely paid a premium of $56-$60 per tonne to Japan quotes on a FOB basis compared with nearly $45-$50 per tonne IRPC received from Phillips 66 for a second-half June cargo. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Chris Lewis)

