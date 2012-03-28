Samsung Total to shut aromatics unit from early Apr

SINGAPORE, March 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Total will shut an aromatics reformer for a planned maintenance from early April for about 45 days, resulting in a demand loss of more than 100,000 tonnes of heavy naphtha, traders said on Wednesday.

Maintenance at the 45,000 barrels per day (bpd) reformer is taking place at a time of expectations of high supplies of heavy naphtha next month.

This is due to a large number of cargoes coming to Asia from various Western ports, such as Europe, the United States and the Mediterranean.

Samsung Total also operates an 80,000 bpd condensate splitter and a 1 million tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker.

The condensate splitter will also be in turnaround mode from end March but the naphtha cracker will not be shut for maintenance this year. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)