SINGAPORE, May 22 (Reuters) - S Korea’s top refiner SK Energy will reduce operations at its smaller of two naphtha crackers to about 80 percent capacity in June because of weak petrochemical margins, traders said on Tuesday.

The exact timeframe of when the cuts will start in June at the 200,000 tonnes per year (tpy) is unclear.

Traders added that the duration of the cuts will depend on the petrochemical margins.