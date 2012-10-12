FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha-S Korea YNCC buys 75,000T for H2 Nov
October 12, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha-S Korea YNCC buys 75,000T for H2 Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - South Korea’s YNCC has bought around 75,000 tonnes of open-spec naphtha for second-half November delivery at premiums of about $13.50-$14.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, traders said on Friday.

The purchase came a day after Honam had bought similar volumes for November delivery at $13.00-$14.00 a tonne, which were the highest premium seen in South Korea in about 3-1/2 weeks.

“The premiums reflect where the market is now,” said a Singapore-based trader.

South Korea’s demand has been healthy as crackers are mostly running at high rates.

At least two more South Korean buyers have not completed their November purchases, said a North Asian trader.

Reporting by Seng Li Peng lipeng.seng@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3086; Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.reuters.com@reuters.net

