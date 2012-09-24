FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha-S Korea's YNCC buys 75,000 tonnes for H1 Nov
September 24, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha-S Korea's YNCC buys 75,000 tonnes for H1 Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s YNCC bought 75,000 tonnes of naphtha at about $10.50 a tonne above Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, the same as what rival Honam Petrochemical paid for naphtha last week, traders said on Monday.

YNCC bought the volumes, made up of three 25,000-tonne cargoes, for first-half November arrival.

Traders said South Korean demand for November naphtha cargoes should be largely steady compared to October as naphtha crackers are operating at full capacity.

South Korea produces a total of about 8.120 million tonnes of ethylene a year and imports more than 1.2 million tonnes of naphtha a month to meet its raw material needs.

Although China’s ethylene production is higher, most of its naphtha feedstock is sourced domestically, unlike South Korea.

Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
