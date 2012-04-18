Asia Naphtha-Saudi Aramco offers up to 131,000T

SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has offered an unusually high spot volume of up to 131,000 tonnes of naphtha for May lifting amid strong demand and tight supplies caused by reduced exports from India and Europe, traders said on Wednesday.

The volume includes 40,000 tonnes of A316 grade naphtha for May 29-31 loading from Rabigh, which will be co-loading with 15,000-16,000 tonnes of A310 from Jeddah.

An option for buyers to lift either 55,000 tonnes of 180 grade naphtha for May 12-15 loading from Yanbu or 75,000 tonnes for May 15-18 loading from the same port was also given.

Traders said the refiner usually sold spot volumes of 50,000-55,000 tonnes per month

They added that the tight supply situation could ease from June as Saudi Aramco, the top naphtha supplier to Asia, was due to have completed maintenance at Ras Tanura, where a condensate splitter is currently shut.

Asia’s top naphtha buyer Formosa Petrochemical Corp will shut its 700,000-tonne-per-year (tpy) cracker on June 20 for 40-day maintenance, accounting for more than 200,000 tonnes of naphtha demand. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Chris Lewis)