Asia Naphtha-Exxon seen advancing shutdown of petchem unit to Sept

SINGAPORE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp is expected to advance maintenance at its 900,000 tonnes per year (tpy) steam cracker in Singapore that feeds on naphtha and heavy residue to around mid-September from October, trade and industry sources said on Wednesday.

But when contacted, the company’s spokeswoman said it was not in Exxon’s practice to discuss operational details of their facilities.

Exxon operates two crackers that produce a total of 1.9 million tpy of ethylene, a feedstock for petrochemical products including plastics.

Traders said the shutdown, which will likely last between four and six weeks, is not expected to impact the naphtha market since Exxon’s cracker is not solely dependent on the light end feedstock.

The shutdown, however, coincides with Asia’s top naphtha importer Formosa’s maintenance at its 1.03 million tpy No. 2 cracker in Mailiao, Taiwan.