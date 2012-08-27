Asia Swaps Watch-Naphtha Sep EW drops to parity; Sep/Oct surge to 4-mth high

SINGAPORE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Asia’s prompt naphtha September East-West (EW) spread, the differential between Asian and European prices, fell to parity on Monday as traders aggressively sold down the contract to stop any further Western inflows for the month.

“Traders are still trying to block more physical naphtha from coming towards the East for September,” said a Singapore-based naphtha trader.

The September EW was heard traded at $2.25 per tonne, $1.00 per tonne and at parity. Transaction volumes were however, relatively low because of a public holiday in London, brokers said.

Traders and brokers estimate around 50,000 tonnes of the September EW contract was traded during the day.

The September EW spread has been on a sharp downtrend since the beginning of August when it stood at $18.25 per tonne.

On the other hand, naphtha’s October EW contract inched up 12 cents to $9.00 per tonne on expectations for limited arbitrage volumes during the month.

Meanwhile the September/October timespread surged to its highest in about four months after fresh buying appetite emerged from petrochemical makers in South Korea.

The September/October timespread rose $2.75 to a backwardation of $8.00 per tonne while the October/November timespread jumped $2.00 to a backwardation of $7.50 per tonne.

LG Chem and Samsung Total bought a total of 100,000 tonnes of October naphtha shipments at a premium of $8.00 per tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, a sharp jump from previous transacted levels. (Reporting By Bohan Loh; editing by James Jukwey)