Taiwan CPC may restart naphtha unit soon after fire
April 9, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 6 years

Taiwan CPC may restart naphtha unit soon after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s CPC has shut the largest of three naphtha crackers after production was disrupted by damage to a pipeline in a fire on Friday, traders said on Monday.

The 500,000 tonnes per year (tpy) cracker is expected to resume operations in about a week, one of the traders added.

The other two smaller crackers with a total capacity of 610,000 tpy are operating at near 100 percent capacity.

“A week’s downtime means a demand lost of about 30,000 tonnes from CPC. It will have some impact, but not huge, because this will likely be offset by the lower incoming cargoes for May arrival from Europe,” said another trader.

Recent strong demand for gasoline from Northwest Europe has curbed naphtha exports to Asia as naphtha is used as a blending component for gasoline in the West. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

