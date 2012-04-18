FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha-Taiwan CPC restarts No. 5 cracker
April 18, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha-Taiwan CPC restarts No. 5 cracker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s CPC restarted its 500,000 tonnes per year (tpy) No. 5 naphtha cracker on Monday after shutting it on April 6 because of a fire, but operating rates were kept below 80 percent of its capacity for now, traders said on Wednesday.

They added that operating rates have to be kept low because a butadiene unit has remained shut after the fire. It was not immediately clear when CPC would be able to restore runs at the butadiene unit.

It operates two other crackers with a total capacity of 610,000 tonnes, both of which are running normally.

CPC also owns three refineries across Taiwan - a 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant in Kaohsiung, a 200,000 bpd refinery in Taoyuan and a 300,000 bpd plant in Talin.

The crackers are in Kaohsiung. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

