Asia Naphtha-Taiwan CPC resumes spot; buys at low price
August 3, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha-Taiwan CPC resumes spot; buys at low price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s CPC has bought spot naphtha after an absence from the market of about three months, but at a premium that was below the market’s expectations, traders said on Friday.

The Taiwanese refiner and petrochemical maker bought around 30,000 tonnes of full-range grade for Sept. 1-15 arrival at premiums of about $1-$3 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

“But the current number is kind of low. Their tender mentioned that they will base their pricing period on 30 days. Going by that, they should have paid more than $3 a tonne,” said a Singapore-based trader.

CPC had in early April bought 55,000 tonnes of the same grade for second-half May arrival at premiums of $9-$13 a tonne.

The reason behind its current premium was unclear. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Alison Birrane)

