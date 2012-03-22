FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha-Taiwan Formosa buys up to 150,000T
#Basic Materials
March 22, 2012 / 4:11 AM / in 6 years

Asia Naphtha-Taiwan Formosa buys up to 150,000T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp has bought 100,000-150,000 tonnes of open-spec naphtha for first-half May arrival at lower premiums versus last week’s purchase, traders said on Thursday.

Asia’s top naphtha buyer has bought the cargoes from four sellers at premiums of around $21.00 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

It had previously paid at least $25.00 a tonne for 50,000-75,000 tonnes for second-half April arrival.

Traders said tight supplies are expected to ease ahead but may not be completely resolved.

India is gradually restoring its exports to its monthly average of more than 800,000 tonnes as Reliance has completed its refinery maintenance but refinery turnarounds are still ongoing in Saudi Arabia and Ruwais. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

