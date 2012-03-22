UPDATE 1-Asia Naphtha-Taiwan Formosa buys up to 150,000T

(Adds prices, comments)

SINGAPORE, March 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp has bought 100,000 to 150,000 tonnes of open-spec naphtha for first-half May arrival at lower premiums versus last week’s purchase, traders said on Thursday.

Asia’s top naphtha buyer has bought the cargoes from four sellers at premiums of around $21.00 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

Traders added that higher premiums of more than $22.00 a tonne were also paid, with most estimating the range would be $21.00 to $23.00 a tonne.

Formosa had previously paid at least $25.00 a tonne for 50,000-75,000 tonnes for second-half April arrival.

Traders said tight supplies are expected to ease but may not be completely resolved.

India is gradually restoring exports to its monthly average of more than 800,000 tonnes as Reliance has completed its refinery maintenance but refinery turnarounds are still continuing in Saudi Arabia and .

"The market is also under some correction as it was overheated previously," said a trader.