Asia Naphtha-Taiwan's Formosa seeks heavy grade

SINGAPORE, March 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp is seeking heavy naphtha for second-half May arrival while South Korea’s Honam Petrochemical has decided against buying first-half May naphtha due to high offers, traders said on Monday.

They added that Honam likely is delaying the purchase as offers could fall ahead because tight supplies from India were starting to ease.

“Honam needs the volumes, but they can afford to wait as it is still early for cargoes arriving in first-half May,” said a trader.

In contrast, Asia’s top naphtha buyer Formosa is looking to buy 25,000-35,000 tonnes of the heavy grade for second-half May arrival in a tender closing on Tuesday, with offers to stay valid until the following day.

The petrochemical maker, who also operates a 540,000 barrels per day refinery in Mailiao, buys an average of one cargo of heavy naphtha a month.

It however buys a much higher volume of open-spec naphtha for its 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy) cracking complex.

It had bought at least 450,000 tonnes of naphtha from the spot market for March 11 to second-half April loading. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)