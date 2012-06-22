FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Taiwan Formosa expected to restart naphtha units
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 22, 2012 / 3:31 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-Taiwan Formosa expected to restart naphtha units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct typo in name of company in paragraph 1)

SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp is expected to restart two of its three naphtha crackers in about 10-14 days following an outage that forced the shutdown of the units this week, traders said on Friday.

They added that Formosa has asked to defer some of its naphtha feedstock shipments but it was not clear if sellers had agreed. The volumes to be deferred were also unclear.

Formosa operates a 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy) cracking complex.

Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.