Asia Naphtha-Taiwan Formosa buys 30,000T for June
May 14, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha-Taiwan Formosa buys 30,000T for June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Formosa has bought around 30,000 tonnes of naphtha which is rich in naphthalenes and aromatics (N+A) for second-half June arrival at Mailiao but has shunned open-spec naphtha purchases for next month, traders said on Monday.

N+A naphtha is usually used for aromatics production while open-spec grade is for cracking into ethylene and propylene, the key raw material for plastics.

Traders added that Formosa mostly likely paid premiums in the $20s a tonne level to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for the N+A grade late last week.

Formosa operates a 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy) cracking complex, making them the top ethylene producer in North Asia outside China.

It will shut a 700,000 tpy No. 1 cracker for maintenance for about 40-45 days starting June 20 and this has weighed heavily on sellers’ mood.

The shutdown period will wipe out more than 200,000 tonnes of naphtha demand. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)

