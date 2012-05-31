Taiwan's Formosa says No 3 naphtha cracker shut

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp has shut the largest of its three naphtha crackers on Thursday, its spokesman said without elaborating on the reasons that caused the outage.

“We have shut the cracker as of today. It is not clear when we will restart the unit,” he said.

Traders not from the company said Asia’s top naphtha buyer is expected to keep the 1.2 million tonnes per year (tpy) unit shut for about two weeks. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)