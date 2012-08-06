Asia Naphtha-Taiwan's Formosa delays unit restart

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp has delayed the restart of a No. 1 naphtha cracker by a few days after mechanical problems prevented it from resuming operations over the weekend, traders said on Monday.

The 700,000 tonnes per year (tpy) cracker was shut on June 19 for maintenance and was to restart on Aug. 5.

The delay should be brief as Asia’s top naphtha buyer aims to restart the unit within the week, traders added.

It has two other crackers that are in operation.

But the 1.03 million tpy No. 2 cracker will be taken offline on Aug. 15 for 30 days for inspections as required by the authorities as the Mailiao site was hit by fire last year.

The company has another 1.2 million tpy No. cracker.