FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Formosa cancels naphtha purchase tender after fire at MEG plant
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 26, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Formosa cancels naphtha purchase tender after fire at MEG plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Taiwanese Formosa Petrochemical Corp, Asia’s top naphtha buyer, has cancelled its open-spec naphtha purchase tender following a fire at a monethylene glycol (MEG) plant operated by its sister company, traders said on Wednesday.

Formosa Petrochemical supplies its ethylene to the MEG plant. As of now, Formosa Petrochemical is still running its 2.93 million tonnes per year cracking complex at full capacity, traders added. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar) (lipeng.seng@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3086; Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.