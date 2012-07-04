FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha-Thai IRPC restores cracker op rates
July 4, 2012 / 4:57 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha-Thai IRPC restores cracker op rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 4 (Reuters) - Thailand’s IRPC has raised its utilization rates at its sole 360,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker by about 10-15 percentage points to 90 percent of its capacity on improved petrochemical margins, traders said on Wednesday.

The Thai petrochemical maker had raised utilization rates last week after operations were kept within 75 to 80 percent of its capacity for most of June.

But traders were concerned that petrochemical margins would soon be squeezed again as Brent crude prices have surged above $100 after hovering below that level for about two weeks.

The higher Brent crude has in turned lifted naphtha feedstock prices to a month-high on Tuesday at $794.00 a tonne.

“Generally, it is easier for petrochemical makers to increase, rather than decrease, runs because of technical constraints involved,” said a trader.

“But crude prices have gone up again. It may be difficult to sustain the higher operating rates.”

Thailand is home to seven crackers, some of which run on gas instead of crude-based naphtha.

In total, Thailand’s ethylene production comes up to be about 4.436 million tpy, with IRPC operating the smallest of the units. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
