Asia Naphtha-Thailand's IRPC sells more-than-expected
August 24, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

Asia Naphtha-Thailand's IRPC sells more-than-expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Thailand’s IRPC sold a total of 60,000 tonnes of heavy naphtha for September loading from Rayong port, more than its usual monthly exports, to a Japanese and Chinese buyer, traders said on Friday.

It has sold around 30,000 tonnes at premiums of about $50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis to a Japanese end user and another cargo of similar volume at the same premium to a Chinese petrochemical maker.

Traders said the buyers could be JX Nippon and Fujia Dahua, but this could not be confirmed.

IRPC usually sells one spot cargo a month, but there are times where it will sell more than the usual volume as this is dependent on its refinery operations. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Alison Birrane)

