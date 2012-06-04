FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha-ADNOC seals term deal with buyers
June 4, 2012 / 8:50 AM / in 5 years

Asia Naphtha-ADNOC seals term deal with buyers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 4 (Reuters) - ADNOC has sealed contracts for naphtha lifting for a 12-month period starting July, with most of its Asian buyers at record premiums of $26.00-$27.50 a tonne to its own price formula after being locked in talks since May 14, traders said on Monday.

Buyers had initially resisted the high premiums but relented.

“Most buyers will want to keep the relationship. Additionally, petrochemical makers in general prefer the Middle Eastern refiner’s grades because they know what they are getting as they are buying from a source familiar to them,” said a buyer.

ADNOC has three grades for the one-year term.

Splitter naphtha was at a $26.00 a tonne premium, followed by low-sulphur grade at $26.50 and pentane at $27.50.

Its splitter naphtha volumes for July 2012 to June 2013 will be lower at 1.2 million tonnes, down by a quarter compared to the previous contract for July 2011 to June 2012. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
