UPDATE 2-No charges for NASCAR driver Tony Stewart in fatal incident

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart has been cleared by a grand jury investigating a dirt-track incident in upstate New York in August that killed a young driver, a county prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Stewart, 43, one of the biggest names in auto racing, struck and killed Kevin Ward Jr., 20, during a non-NASCAR sprint-car race on Aug. 9 on a dimly lit part of the Canandaigua Motorsports Park track, about an hour’s drive west of Syracuse.

Ontario County District Attorney Michael Tantillo said authorities submitted possible charges of manslaughter in the second degree and criminally negligent homicide against Stewart, and the grand jury “determined that there is no basis to charge Tony Stewart with any crimes.”

Toxicology tests indicated that Ward was under the influence of marijuana the night of the incident, at levels “enough to impair judgment,” Tantillo told a news conference. He said Stewart was not tested, but was interviewed that night by a certified drug recognition expert, who did not find any impairment.

Stewart, in a statement released after Tantillo’s announcement, said: “This has been the toughest and most emotional experience of my life, and it will stay with me forever.”

Authorities maintained early in the investigation there was no evidence of criminal behavior by Stewart, but refrained from clearing him while they tried to determine if he hit the throttle as he approached Ward.

“I made it a goal to present every witness to the grand jury that had any possible relevant evidence to offer,” Tantillo said.

Tantillo said the grand jury saw accident reconstructions, reviewed photographs and two video recordings of the incident, heard from witnesses and was presented with other evidence before voting on Wednesday not to indict Stewart.

Stewart said he respected what he called a thorough investigation of a tragic accident.

“While much of the attention has been on me, it’s important to remember a young man lost his life,” Stewart said. “Kevin Ward Jr.’s family and friends will always be in my thoughts and prayers.”

NEW NASCAR RULES

Stewart and Ward bumped cars during the race and the collision sent Ward into an outside retaining wall while Stewart remained in the race. Ward jumped from his car in an apparent attempt to confront Stewart during the ensuing caution period.

When Stewart’s car came around on the next lap, Ward, while in the middle of the track, pointed at Stewart. As Stewart approached Ward, his car appeared to swerve, striking Ward and throwing him 50 feet (15 metres).

Ward was pronounced dead at a hospital near the track.

Stewart, who had often driven in non-NASCAR races because of his love for competition, went into seclusion for the next three weeks. He returned to NASCAR on Aug. 31.

NASCAR introduced rules following the fatal incident that forbid drivers from getting out of their cars during caution periods until permitted to by a track safety official. (Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Peter Cooney)