FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nasdaq to buy eSpeed platform for $750 mln
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2013 / 8:31 PM / in 5 years

Nasdaq to buy eSpeed platform for $750 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Group Inc agreed to buy the eSpeed platform from BGC Partners Inc for $750 million in cash, providing the exchange operator an entry point in the electronic fixed income business - one of the largest and the most liquid cash markets in the world.

eSpeed operates a fully executable central limit order book for electronic trading in U.S. Treasuries.

The total consideration for deal is up to $1.23 billion, including an earn-out of up to $484 million of Nasdaq OMX common stock to be paid over 15 years, BGC said.

The deal is expected to add to Nasdaq’s earnings within the first twelve months after closing, the exchange operator said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.