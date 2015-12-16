Nasdaq Co-President Adena Friedman to be named chief operating officer -source

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Securities exchange operator Nasdaq Inc’s Co-President Adena Friedman will be named chief operating officer (COO) on Wednesday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Friedman, who would be Nasdaq’s first ever COO, will continue to serves as co-president, according to the source who did not want to be quoted.

The appointment is seen as bringing her one step closer to eventually being chief executive officer of the company.

Friedman did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Friedman, who originally joined Nasdaq in 1993 and worked there for 18 years, left the company in 2011 to join asset manager the Carlyle Group to serve as its chief financial officer.

Nasdaq lured back Friedman in 2014 with the understanding that she would succeed Chief Executive Officer Robert Greifeld, possibly as soon as 2015, Reuters had reported citing sources. (reut.rs/1P60sFU)

There was no written agreement that lays out such a timeline. Greifeld, 56, who has been the company’s CEO for 12 years, could still stay until 2017, when his contract ends.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported Friedman’s appointment.