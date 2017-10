Dec 13 (Reuters) - Stock exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said its board elected interim-chairman Börje Ekholm as chairman on Thursday.

He was appointed the interim chairman in May, a week after technical glitches at the exchange led to a series of problems in Facebook’s highly anticipated initial public offering.

Ekholm is the chief executive of Nordic-based industrial holding company Investor AB, Nasdaq’s No. 2 shareholder.