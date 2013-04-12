FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nasdaq slashes Greifeld's bonus over botched Facebook IPO
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2013 / 3:00 AM / in 4 years

Nasdaq slashes Greifeld's bonus over botched Facebook IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said it slashed the 2012 annual bonus of Chief Executive Robert Greifeld by $542,100 over the botched handling of Facebook Inc’s initial public offering last year.

Nasdaq said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) late on Thursday that Greifeld’s bonus for 2012 fell 62 percent to $1.35 million.

The mishandling of Facebook’s IPO also cost Anna Ewing, Nasdaq’s executive vice president of Global Technology Solutions, a $263,625 cut to her bonus for 2012.

“The committee and board explicitly considered the Facebook IPO in connection with their review and determination of these reduced payouts,” the company said in a filing.

Facebook’s eagerly anticipated listing on May 18, which raised $16 billion, was initially delayed by 30 minutes due to a technical glitch at Nasdaq.

The exchange then made the decision to get the stock trading by using a secondary system that ended up leading to delays in many clients’ orders and confirmations, costing some investors big losses as the stock price dropped after an initial gain.

In March, U.S. regulators approved Nasdaq’s $62 million compensation plan for firms that lost money in Facebook’s market debut, far less than the $500 million in estimated losses.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.