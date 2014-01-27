FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nasdaq investigates possible erroneous transactions in 11 securities
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 4 years ago

Nasdaq investigates possible erroneous transactions in 11 securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Nasdaq MarketWatch said on Monday it was investigating potentially erroneous transactions in 11 securities, including Black Box Corp and Haynes International Inc.

The transactions occurred during the first minute of trading, between 9:30 a.m. and 9:31 a.m. EST (1430-1431 GMT), the exchange said in an alert.

Nasdaq did not say what may have caused the error, or whether it would cancel any trades. Several of the impacted securities, including First of Long Island Corp, SP Plus Corp, WesBanco Inc and German American Bancorp, were halted in morning trading.

“Participants should review their trading activity for potentially erroneous trades and request adjudication through the Clearly Erroneous process within the applicable time frame for filing pursuant to the rule,” the exchange said in an alert.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.