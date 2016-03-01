FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nasdaq to expand trade in European power, gas derivatives
#Market News
March 1, 2016 / 3:25 PM / 2 years ago

Nasdaq to expand trade in European power, gas derivatives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, March 1 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Commodities, an Oslo-based offshoot of Nasdaq Inc, will expand trade in European energy derivatives, including UK gas and French power, it said on Tuesday.

The new offerings will include Belgian, Spanish and Italian power contracts, in addition to existing trade in German, UK and Dutch derivatives, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

In gas, products will include Dutch TTF, German NCG, German Gaspool, UK NBP, French Peg Nord, French TRS and Belgian ZEE contracts.

“The initiative is introducing a new era for Nasdaq Commodities as we mark our footprint throughout the major power and gas markets in Europe,” the exchange said in a statement.

The launch of the contracts is subject to successful testing and regulatory approval, the exchange added.

Nasdaq Commodities also offers trade in carbon emission allowances, tanker and dry cargo freight, fuel oil, iron ore and seafood derivatives.

The exchange competes with Leipzig-based European Energy Exchange (EEX) and the New York-based Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), which also offer trading in various European power and gas derivatives. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
