Nasdaq expects 4th-qtr SEC ruling on Facebook compensation plan
September 10, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

Nasdaq expects 4th-qtr SEC ruling on Facebook compensation plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Group Inc expects U.S. regulators to rule in the fourth quarter on the exchange operator’s $62 million compensation plan for firms harmed in Facebook Inc’s glitch-ridden initial public offering, Chief Financial Officer Lee Shavel said on Monday.

Shavel said Nasdaq stood by the plan, despite some strong objections voiced to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it does not go far enough. Shavel added that the company had “robust legal and factual defenses” with regard to any litigation associated with the May 18 IPO.

