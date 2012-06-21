Nasdaq latest to rival NYSE and D.Boerse in European futures

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX, the transatlantic exchange, is to launch a European futures exchange next year in a direct challenge to rivals NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse.

The transatlantic group said on Thursday it plans to launch early next year NLX, a London trading venue offering listed derivatives contracts and backed by European clearing house LCH.Clearnet.

“The new market will be a single platform for both short-term interest rate and long-term inters rate euro- and sterling-based listed derivative products,” said Charlotte Crosswell, the Chief Executive of NLX.

The group runs exchanges in the United States and Northern Europe but NLX marks a new direction for the exchange that puts it on a collision course with Europe’s dominant futures exchanges NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse.

NYSE Euronext, which operates the London-based Liffe market, and Deutsche Boerse, which runs Frankfurt’s Eurex, have more than 90 percent of the trading activity in some European listed futures.

Competition in European futures has been restricted because of complex technical requirements to do with clearing and index licensing but Nasdaq feels the various regulatory reforms set to shake-up derivatives trading will help new entrants in future.

The European Commission plans, with Mifid II and the European Market Infrastructure Regulation, to open up European futures trading to competition by forcing the incumbents to give up their carefully guarded indexes and clearing houses.

“This puts us in a prime position to capitalise on market structure changes in this space, partly driven by Dodd-Frank, EMIR and Mifid II and Basel III,” said Crosswell.

The Nasdaq plan emerged just hours after ICAP, the world’s largest derivatives broker, completed the takeover of loss-making British exchange PLUS, paving the way for its push into European futures trading.

“ICAP is well positioned to leverage PLUS’s exchange status to offer new products and solutions for its customers, including, in time, listed derivatives,” the broker said last month.