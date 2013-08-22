FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nasdaq says connectivity issue caused trading halt
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
August 22, 2013 / 11:14 PM / in 4 years

Nasdaq says connectivity issue caused trading halt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX said a connectivity issue between an exchange participant and the Securities Information Processor, which consolidates stock prices, was the reason behind Thursday’s more than three hour trading halt in all Nasdaq-listed securities.

There was a connectivity issue “which lead to a degradation in the ability of the SIP to disseminate consolidated quotes and trades,” the exchange said in a statement.

The cause of the issue has been identified and addressed, the exchange said.

An “exchange participant” would be either a brokerage or a market maker.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.