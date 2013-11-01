Glitch-hit Nasdaq Options Market to stay halted through close

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said the NASDAQ Options Market (NOM) would remain halted through the market close after a spike in orders on Friday morning hampered the exchange’s ability to accept orders and disseminate quotes on some issues.

Equity options trading is still taking place on 11 other venues, including two other Nasdaq venues, and Nasdaq said it would cancel all open orders on the Nasdaq Options Market book at 10:36:57 a.m. EDT (1436 GMT), when the exchange was halted. Equities trading has not been affected.