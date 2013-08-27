FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. SEC to meet heads of exchanges Sept. 12 over Nasdaq glitch
August 27, 2013

U.S. SEC to meet heads of exchanges Sept. 12 over Nasdaq glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission will meet with heads of exchanges on Sept. 12 to discuss last week’s trading glitch with Nasdaq-listed stocks, the top U.S. securities regulator said on Tuesday.

The meeting with SEC Chair Mary-Jo White would address “the market dissemination system involved in last week’s halt, as well as other critical market systems and infrastructure issues,” the SEC said.

Trading in thousands of U.S. stocks ground to a halt for much of Thursday last week, after an unexplained technological problem shut down trading in securities listed by exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

