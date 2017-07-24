Senior Nasdaq fixed income executive Shay leaves exchange

NEW YORK (Reuters) - John Shay, head of Nasdaq Inc's global fixed income and commodities, has left the exchange operator after less than 10 months on the job, according to a memo on Monday seen by Reuters.

Thomas Wittman, head of global trading and market services at Nasdaq, will take over Shay's responsibilities, Wittman said in the memo to clients.

Shay, who joined Nasdaq in October, made the decision to leave, the memo said, without elaborating.

Shay, who had worked for Virtu Financial from 2012 to 2016, helped expand Nasdaq's commodities offering in Europe and enhance products on the exchange's U.S. Treasury platform, the memo said.