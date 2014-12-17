FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Jeff McCarthy joins Nasdaq from Citigroup
December 17, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Jeff McCarthy joins Nasdaq from Citigroup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Nasdaq appointed Jeff McCarthy as vice president, head of ETP Listings & Services.

Prior to this, McCarthy was working at Citigroup’s Investor Services & Markets group, where he was responsible for Global ETF & North America Fund Services.

At Nasdaq, McCarthy will be responsible for all aspects of its U.S. ETF Marketplace, guiding issuers through the development, listing, and trading processes.

McCarthy will report to Brian Hyndman, senior vice president of Nasdaq Global Information Services. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)

