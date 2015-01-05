Nasdaq boosts smart beta index business in $225 mln deal

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on Monday it will buy smart beta index provider Dorsey, Wright & Associates LLC for $225 million to boost its index business.

Nasdaq will manage DWA’s exchange-traded funds (ETF) and its own so-called smart beta ETFs, focused mainly on dividend and income strategies.

Smart beta strategies, the fastest growing segment of the ETF market, weigh their component stocks by criteria other than market capitalization and are typically created via algorithms designed for their ability to cherry pick winning stocks.

Fifty nine percent, or $115.8 million, of new investor money that has gone into exchange traded funds since January 2013 has been placed in smart beta ETFs, making them the fastest growing segment of the market, according to Morningstar.

With the acquisition, Nasdaq anticipates being able to use its global market presence and sales force to promote Dorsey Wright’s smart beta indexes, Adena Friedman, president of Nasdaq, said in a telephone interview.

Nasdaq has relationships with a number of ETF providers, both in the United States and abroad, and sees opportunities both domestically and globally, she said.

Dorsey Wright’s analytics help users choose companies that have performed better on a relative basis to their peers depending on sector, asset class or geography.

Nasdaq Global Indexes will have nearly $45 billion in assets benchmarked to its smart beta indexes and more than $105 billion benchmarked to all its indexes following the deal.

Chris Allen of Evercore Partners said this was a small but smart deal as it targeted a growth area where Nasdaq already has some scale.

Nasdaq said it will fund the transaction through debt and cash, and expects the deal to add to earnings once it closes, which should happen in the first quarter.

The company does not expect the deal to have a material impact on its financial leverage or capital return strategy.

Nasdaq’s shares closed at $47.86 on Friday and were at $47.63 in afternoon trading on Monday.

Friedman said she would continue to consider other index acquisitions if they fit strategically and provided return for shareholders.