FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nasdaq says former TMX CEO Kloet to join its board of directors
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2015 / 9:52 PM / 3 years ago

Nasdaq says former TMX CEO Kloet to join its board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on Tuesday that Thomas Kloet, the former chief executive of Toronto Stock Exchange owner TMX Group Ltd, would be joining its board of directors.

Kloet led TMX from 2008 until October 2014, a period that included a $1.3 billion merger with Montreal Exchange and a $3.8 billion takeover by a consortium of Canadian banks and financial firms that thwarted a near merger with London Stock Exchange Group Plc.

Kloet, a former CEO of the Singapore exchange, is currently a member of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Market Risk Advisory Committee. (Reporting by John McCrank. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.