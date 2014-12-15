Nasdaq options markets declare self-help against ISE exchanges

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on Monday that several of its operated exchanges declared “self-help” against the two U.S. options exchanges run by International Securities Exchange Holdings.

Self-help, which occurs when an exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades and needs to send orders through alternate venues, was declared by Nasdaq OMX PHLX, Nasdaq OMX BX Options and Nasdaq Options Market systems at about 9:58 a.m. (1458 GMT).

All Nasdaq options market systems were operating normally, Nasdaq said in a market system status message.

International Securities Exchange Holdings, the New York-based unit of Deutsche Boerse AG operates two U.S. options exchanges, ISE and ISE Gemini. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by James Dalgleish)