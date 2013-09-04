US SEC 'monitoring developments' after latest Nasdaq outage

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it was in contact with Nasdaq OMX Group after another brief outage in the system that was at the heart of the exchange’s three-hour trading halt last month.

“As is our practice, we are in contact with them and monitoring developments,” a spokesman for the securities regulator said.

Nasdaq’s Securities Information Processor, which receives all traffic on quotes and orders, had a six-minute glitch for a small number of stock symbols between 11:35 a.m. and 11:41 a.m. EDT (1535 and 1541 GMT) on Wednesday.