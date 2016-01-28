FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nasdaq reports higher fourth-quarter profits
January 28, 2016

Nasdaq reports higher fourth-quarter profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc on Thursday reported a rise in fourth quarter profit, helped by higher stock trading and information services revenues, along with lower expenses.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq was $148 million, or 88 cents per diluted share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $87 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier, when the company’s results were affected, in part, by acquisition-related expenses. (Reporting by John McCrank Editing by W Simon)

