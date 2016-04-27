FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nasdaq first quarter earnings rise
April 27, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Nasdaq first quarter earnings rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc on Thursday reported a rise in fourth quarter profit, driven by higher revenues across its business units, including a rise in cash equity trading.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq was $132 million, or 78 cents per diluted share in the quarter ended March 31, up from $9 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier when it took substantial restructuring charges to combat foreign exchange headwinds. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

