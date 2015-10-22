Nasdaq profit jumps on higher trading volumes, Dorsey Wright deal

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc reported a 12 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by the acquisition of data analytics firm Dorsey Wright and higher equity trading volumes.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq was $138 million, or 80 cents per diluted share in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $123 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company earned 88 cents per diluted share, excluding one-time items such as restructuring charges and currency headwinds, Nasdaq said on Thursday.

Analysts on average had estimated earnings of 86 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue, excluding transaction related expenses, rose 6.4 percent to $529 million as concerns about an economic slowdown in China made for volatile markets that pushed equities trading volumes higher.

Net revenue from market services rose 5.8 percent to $200 million, boosted by strong cash equity trading volumes.

Information services revenue, which includes market data and index licensing and services, rose 15.8 percent to $132 million, helped by the acquisition of data analytics firm Dorsey Wright in Jan. 2015.

Nasdaq also said on Thursday its Nasdaq Private Market LLC unit had bought equity management firm SecondMarket Solutions Inc for an undisclosed amount.