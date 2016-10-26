FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Nasdaq profit falls 5.1 pct on higher acquisition costs
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

Nasdaq profit falls 5.1 pct on higher acquisition costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Trans-Atlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc reported a 5.1 percent fall in quarterly earnings, hit by costs related to a string of acquisitions made in the first half of the year.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq fell to $131 million , or 77 cents per diluted share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $138 million, or 80 cents per diluted share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Nasdaq earned 91 cents per diluted share.

Operating expenses were $352 million in the quarter, up $54 million from a year earlier.

The increase reflects expenses from the acquisition of Marketwired and Nasdaq CXC in February, Boardvantage in May and options exchange operator International Securities Exchange in June.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $585 million. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
