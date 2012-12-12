CORRECTED-Nasdaq to buy Thomson Reuters' PR, IR units

(Corrects to say that Nasdaq did announce amount of deal, adds amount)

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on Wednesday it would buy the investor relations, public relations, and multimedia solutions businesses of Thomson Reuters Corp as it builds its portfolio of products and services that deliver market intelligence and communications solutions to its clients.

The transatlantic exchange operator said that it made a binding offer for the units for $390 million in cash, and that the deal would add to its earnings within the first 12 months, excluding transaction-related costs. (Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)